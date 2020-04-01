STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Restricted fishing gets lukewarm response

The fisheries department has put 383 fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram and 13 in Kollam under quarantine after they returned from fishing during the lockdown period.

Published: 01st April 2020 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restricted permission for fishing has failed to evoke much response among traditional fishermen. Closing down of ice factories and transportation challenges amid the lockdown have forced many to stay on shore. However, those who returned from fishing in the district and Kollam were faced with enthusiastic retail buyers who came from far-off locations defying travel restrictions.

“Only a couple of boats ventured into the sea from every fishing village. The current restrictions have led to a big dip in sales,” said Jackson Pollayil, general secretary, Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation (KSMTF).The government allowed fishing, through an order issued on March 30, on the condition that there shouldn’t be any crowding at landing centres. Instead of conducting a public auction, the price of the catch has to be predetermined by the fishing cooperative society in the locality along with officers of the fisheries department, stated the order.

According to the fishermen, the confusion over fixing prices is a major disadvantage for them. “We were told to avoid fish landing centre to prevent crowding and to take the catch to fishing villages instead. However, we do not get enough business there,” said Pollayil. There are 222 fishing villages in the state, of which 80 are in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

The reference price for purchase is determined based on last week’s rate. A Matsyafed officer said there was good demand for fish due to shortage. “The restrictions are reasonable. The government gave the permission to help the community,” he said. Matsyafed has started selling fish in limited quantity through its outlets in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam from Tuesday. The outlet in Ernakulam is selling frozen fish to meet the demand.

Leaders of the fishermen community have demanded the government to lift the restrictions on fishing. T Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers Forum, said the lockdown had affected the livelihood of fishers and it was creating social unrest in the community. Fishing villages in Maryanadu have decided to restrict the number of fishers venturing into the sea to one third of the total boat strength. The fisheries department has put 383 fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram and 13 in Kollam under quarantine after they returned from fishing during the lockdown period.

396 fishermen under quarantine
The fisheries department has put 383 fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram and 13 in Kollam under quarantine after they returned from fishing during the lockdown period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp