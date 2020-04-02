Spurt in cases at deaddiction centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-five-year-old Sreenish (name changed) thinks he is still in school. Ever yday in the morning, he dresses up and arranges his books for school. Sreenish, an alcoholic, is now suffering from delirium after the ban on liquor sales to contain the spread of Covid-19. Health experts say it is quite rare and surprising to see severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms such as delirium which is usually seen in people above 40 affecting even the youth. This is one of the several cases that have been reported after the shutdown of liquor outlets. There has been a sudden spurt in the number of people suffering from severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Nearly 20 cases have been reported at the Mental Heal th Cent re at Peroorkada since the ban on liquor sales was implemented.

Those complaining of severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms are currently seeking treatment in the alcohol de-addiction ward of the centre. Anil Kumar L, superintendent of Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada, said that due to the non-availability of liquor in the local markets, tipplers are experiencing symptoms ranging from mild to severe withdrawal symptoms which include restlessness, sleeplessness and even confusion. “People with mild withdrawal symptoms can be treated as outpatients, while in severe cases, they need to be hospitalised,” said Anil.

According to the experts, severe withdrawal symptoms include seizures, behaving in an anti-social manner, injuring themselves and even harming others. They also opined that withdrawal symptoms can become extremely severe that patients can develop suicidal tendencies. Recently, a 38- year-old Thrissur native who had been suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms after the ban, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his house.

“We are admitting people with such severe withdrawal symptoms in the de-addiction centre where they are being given treatment for five to six days,” said the superintendent. The Mental Health Centre is presently handling three types of alcohol-related cases. The first includes patients in quarantine with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms. Health exper ts say precautionar y measures have to be taken and such patients need to be kept in isolation. The other two cases are related to intoxication. The first case comprises those who’ve been isolated and hence took to drinking before the ban and the other consists of those who’ve been regularly drinking. “Patients showing severe withdrawal symptoms are often disoriented about time, place and person,” said Sheena G Soman, consultant psychiatrist, Mental Health Centre.

Bed capacity to be increased Presently, a total of 35 beds are available at the Centre but the authorities are doubtful if they can accommodate more patients. “It is difficult to bring these patients to hospitals for treatment due to the lockdown. Some are from other states and it has become impossible for them to return despite being discharged.

If the beds are not free, we will be unable to admit more patients,” said Sheena. There are presently 27 patients in the centre where about 20 are currently undergoing treatment and the remaining have been discharged but are unable to leave the hospital. “We have planned to put additional beds,” said Anil. However, due to the current situation, therapy sessions are not being held at the centre as experts are focusing more on seizures and delirium cases.

