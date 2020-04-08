STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Summer showers bring relief to Kerala

The lowest minimum day temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Karipur and Vellanikkara in Thrissur.    

Published: 08th April 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer rain that lashed many parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday has brought the temperature down considerably. Palakkad, where the day’s temperature was hovering around 40 degree Celsius, came down to 33.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The lowest minimum day temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Karipur and Vellanikkara in Thrissur.    

According to Indian Metrological Department, Perinthalmanna in Malappuram received the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the 24 hours ended on Tuesday morning. Kuppady in Wayanad recorded 6 cm rainfall followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam 5 cm each. Vadakara in Kozhikode and Ambalavayal in Wayanad received 4 cm each followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur with 3 cm.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday and Thursday, said IMD weather bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk for sample collection
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery
Zooming through Hyderabad's streets: Here's a corona car!
People wearing masks, walk across a street in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The COVID-19 viral illness has sickened thousands of people throughout China and other countries since December. (Photo | AP)
Scarcity of basic essentials is a problem: NRI on life in coronavirus-hit USA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Kerala sets up India’s first walk-in kiosk (WISK) for sample collection
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhilwara’s quartet leads the hotspot on path to recovery
Gallery
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp