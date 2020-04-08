Summer showers bring relief to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summer rain that lashed many parts of the state on Monday and Tuesday has brought the temperature down considerably. Palakkad, where the day’s temperature was hovering around 40 degree Celsius, came down to 33.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The lowest minimum day temperature of 29.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Karipur and Vellanikkara in Thrissur.

According to Indian Metrological Department, Perinthalmanna in Malappuram received the highest rainfall of 8 cm during the 24 hours ended on Tuesday morning. Kuppady in Wayanad recorded 6 cm rainfall followed by Alappuzha and Kottayam 5 cm each. Vadakara in Kozhikode and Ambalavayal in Wayanad received 4 cm each followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur with 3 cm.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala and Mahe on Wednesday and Thursday, said IMD weather bulletin.