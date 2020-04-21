Refund of flight tickets: SC intervention sought

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pravasi Legal Cell president Jose Abraham on Monday submitted a petition in the Supreme Court demanding airline companies to issue a full refund for flight tickets cancelled in the wake of the lockdown. The cell had already filed a complaint with the Civil Aviation Ministry against airline companies after they hesitated to refund the tickets.

Following the plaint, Civil Aviation Ministry officials held talks with CEOs of private airline companies via video conferencing and directed them to fully refund tickets booked between March 25 and May 3. Passengers have also been told to submit a request in this regard.

However, since majority of the expats had booked tickets before March 25, they did not find the aviation ministry’s directive to be favourable to them. Also, the companies are in favour of rescheduling the tickets to another date. However, expats fear they will be charged an additional amount if the ticket fares are high during the time of booking after the lockdown is lifted.