Fishers severely impacted by Covid-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Restriction on fishing activities due to the lockdown declared in the wake of Covid-19 has severely ravaged the livelihood of fisherfolks in the state capital. With the state government unwilling to lift the ban imposed on traditional fishing using gill nets (kambavala) and seine boats (thattamadi) to curb the spread of the pandemic, artisanal fishermen in the coastal villages of the capital are on a warpath.

In a mark of protest, hundreds of traditional fishermen ventured into the sea violating restrictions imposed as part of the lockdown on Tuesday. Having been out of work for the past several weeks, their livelihood has been severely affected. Many are yet to get `2,000 announced by the state government. “We are facing acute poverty and I cannot let my family starve. We had waited patiently for the past four weeks listening to the authorities. First, they asked us to wait till April 14 and then April 20. We are ready to adhere to all social-distancing norms put in place. We don’t want to challenge the authorities; this is a matter of survival,” says 72-year-old B Nijoob, a fisherman from Beemapally who uses kambavala.

He is one of the 4,500 kambavala fishermen in the district. The police and district authorities are on their toes enforcing restrictions in the coastal villages here. The government has come up with strict norms to regulate fishing activities and has banned auctioning of fish. As per the current directive, fisherman can sell their catch without an open auction and the price of the fish will be fixed by the harbour management society. However, the decision hasn’t gone down well with many.

“The police ordered us not to go fishing. Around 30 to 40 fishermen are involved in the operations of a single kambavala,” alleged Abdul Nazir, another fisherman. The fishermen have decided to go ahead with fishing despite the restrictions. President of Kambavala Thozhilali Federation Tony Oliver said life is impossible for the hundreds of fishermen depending on traditional fishing.

“The fishermen are ready to adhere to social-distancing norms while operating the kambavala. But it has been over a month and we cannot continue like this. The majority of us don’t have a membership with the welfare board and are ineligible for the benefits which makes life worse,” said Tony. He said that discussions are being held to resolve the issue.

At the same time, some fishermen are unable to go fishing because of sea advancement and erosion.

Fisherman Antony Stancilis said that there was no shore to operate karamadi (drag net) at Kuzhivilakam in Valiyathura. “Now we are forced to move to Shankhumukham, which is full already. We can fish only when the fishermen at Shankhumukham are not operating karamadi,” said Antony.