Test-shy Anchuthengu’s a problem: Where to bury or cremate the dead?

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anchuthengu, where local residents have shown reluctance to undergo testing and where a large number of people who undergo tests are found to be infected, has another problem on hand -- a place to cremate the deceased Covid patients.On Tuesday itself, 31 of the 50 persons who underwent antigen testing were found positive for SARS-CoV-2. At the same time, three deaths due to Covid have been reported from Anchuthengu.

They are Amalolbhava Clement, 65, Paul Joseph, 70, and Judy Ignatius, 69. Judy died late on Tuesday.

The cremation of Amalolbhava and Paul Joseph was held at Shantikavadom at Thycaud. However, Anchuthengu panchayat is now facing the problem of cremating Judy whose body is in the Government Medical College Hospital mortuary.

“We were allowed to cremate the bodies of the first two people but the authorities have said that we cannot take anymore of the Covid victims to the crematorium at Thycaud. In Anchuthengu, we cannot dig 10-foot-deep pits. We did try and there was water at 5 ft. Before we accept Judy’s body, we need a place to cremate her. We are in talks with Attingal municipality to cremate at their crematorium. No decision has been taken yet,” said Yesudasan Stephen, vice-president of Anchuthengu panchayat. Of the 1,225 persons who were tested in Anchuthengu so far, 293 tested positive. Of them, 190 people have recovered from the disease. Despite the large test positivity rate, very few people are willing to undergo tests.

“Many believe the stories about hospitals and are very reluctant to seek help. They choose to remain in their houses. Convincing them to undergo tests is key and we are trying to create awareness among them,” said Stephen.