STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram's Sanskrit Soldiers

Thiruvananthapuram is home to one of the oldest Tamil Brahmin settlements in the state and was once famous for its scholars who lived in the 18 theruvus or streets here.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Jayaram-starrer Namo

A still from Jayaram-starrer Namo

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

It is not necessary to know Sanskrit to love it. Tea shop owner Mani would know. Customers at his shop get a Rs 1 discount if they order an uzhunnuvada in Sanskrit. Not that Mani himself is fluent in the ancient language. But he is making an effort. "I know a little of it and am eager to learn more. My children are helping me," says the 53-year-old Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is home to one of the oldest Tamil Brahmin settlements in the state.

It was once famous for its scholars who lived in the 18 theruvus or streets here. Today, thanks to N Santhosh Kumar and his Viswa Samskritha Prathishtanam, the suburb is having its own back-to-the-past moment. The Prathishtanam wants to make Karamana a ‘Sanskrit village’.

Over the years, the Prathishtanam—a subsidiary of the Samskrita Bharati, an international organisation working for the propagation of Sanskrit—has trained thousands of people. "From youngsters, senior citizens, office-goers, homemakers... people's interest in the language is amazing. I have seen senior citizens reappearing for exams to get better marks," says Santhosh, who established the Prathishtanam in 2000. Santhosh is not the only one trying to rekindle interest in an ancient language.

Malayalam filmmaker Vijeesh Mani is also rooting for the ‘language of the Gods’. His upcoming venture, Namo—set for an OTT release—is made in Sanskrit. The director says he was inspired by a Sanskrit-speaking German scientist. To help him with the making of the film, Vijeesh’s team was assisted by Thrissur-based collective, Live Sanskrit.

But what makes the revitalisation programme at Karamana special is the community’s involvement. To make the learning process easier, each year the Prathishtanam organises a unique exhibition at the local temple. The displays are the things one would find in a regular household—from furniture to clothes, provisions and kitchen utensils. Each item’s Sanskrit name is marked alongside.

Owners of a restaurant and a mini-super market in the area have also displayed the Sanskrit alternatives for product names on display boards. "Through such interventions, learning becomes an automatic process," says Santhosh. He shares the story of Lakshmi, a 70-year-old who appeared for exams last year.

"She was suffering from respiratory ailments. She came straight from the hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask and sat for the examination at the nearby Fort School. We’d arranged a separate room for her," he says. The courses at the Parthishtanam are open to all and are free of charge. So the next time you head to Mani’s shop, keep in mind to order a mashavadakam to get your share of the discount.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijeesh Mani Namo Sanskrit movies Thiruvananthapuram Sanskrit Prathishtanam Samskrita Bharati
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp