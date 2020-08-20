STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cyber police warn of spurt in online job frauds

The sinking job market has resulted in aspirants innocently seeking employment on fake job websites that rob them of their money

Published: 20th August 2020 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After completing his MBA in finance, Thiruvananthapuram-based Sharath Kumar (name changed) was looking for a job overseas via a job search site. A decent offer from Canada made him seal the deal. However, no sooner than he realised that it was a scam, but only after he had paid Rs 1 lakh, than he lodged a complaint with the police. Initially, he was asked to deposit Rs 1,000 as part of the registration fee. Later, he was asked to pay more on the pretext of various charges such as visa charges, ticket fare and stay arrangements amounting to Rs 1 lakh. The delay in getting the appointment letter made Sharath suspicious and he withdrew from the job offer and demanded a refund. When he didn’t get his money back, he realised that he was cheated and filed a complaint with the police.

A few months ago, police had arrested a Nigerian national, Kolawole Boboye, who had arrived in India on a student visa and was found to be operating an online job racket. The accused sent emails to various persons offering them placements in various companies in the United States. A city-based woman also fell prey to this fraud and electronically transferred Rs 1.3 lakh to the suspect.

In March, four people were arrested in Ernakulam for duping job aspirants after offering them jobs overseas. During interrogation, the police learnt that the accused persons used to take the job aspirants abroad on visit visas and trap them without even returning their passports to go home. Nearly 30 were duped in this manner.

Sitting ducks before frauds
According to the Cybercrime police, they have received 27 petitions regarding online job fraud and registered four cases in Thiruvananthapuram from January till date. “The recent job scam shows that hackers have started creating look-alike job websites luring aspirants. After taking them into confidence, the fraudsters ask them for money,” said T Shyamlal, DySP, Cybercrime police station, Thiruvananthapuram. Genuine companies may have written exams or interviews before appointing someone to a post -- they never demand money, he said.

The officer added that fraud is also being committed through matrimonial websites. Attempts to defraud people through social media platforms such as Facebook are also on the rise.Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyaya said fake job portals are being created targeting people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. “The pandemic has resulted in a large number of layoffs. Several job scams are being reported wherein fake appointment letters from companies based abroad are being sent. However, aspirants realise the peril only after a few months. In most cases, they don’t even register a complaint with the police,” said Upadhyaya. 

Awareness at all levels
Webinars and awareness programmes are being conducted by the Kerala Police Cyberdome led by ADGP Manoj Abraham, nodal officer of Cyberdome, to create awareness on the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
job frauds Cyber Crime
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp