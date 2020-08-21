STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Work at snail’s pace, deadline of NH-66 bypass extended to January

According to the NHAI, the work will not be completed soon as only 150 labourers are in work currently.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The insufficient number of labourers due to the spike in Covid-19 cases has again slowed down the ongoing second phase development of national highway bypass from Mukkola near Kovalam to Karode near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. This has forced the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to push the completion of deadline of NH66 bypass from October 2020 to January 2021. The deadline was extended from May to October two months ago.

According to the NHAI, the work will not be completed soon as only 150 labourers are in work currently. The minimum requirement of the number of labourers should be 300 and the work could be completed early only if they worked in day and night shifts. “We have an acute shortage of workers. However, we are trying to mobilise them to the work spot after completing their quarantine period. The workers were brought to the state on buses from West Bengal and Orissa only last month. So we cannot complete the work in October which is why we had to push again the deadline to January,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

So far, 87 percent of the work has been completed. The construction of underpasses, bridges and culverts have been completed. The local residents at Thirupuram wanted to build an underpass and the NHAI has not decided yet whether to construct it or not. Unlike other road development works, the NHAI is developing the 16.3-kilometre stretch as a new road connecting Tamil Nadu. The contractor, L&T Construction, is also developing the remaining part of the stretch in Tamil Nadu that extends to Kanyakumari.The road widening project was started in July 2017. In addition to various underpasses and flyovers, one major bridge has also been constructed across the Neyyar river near Neyyattinkara.

Toll plaza work at Thiruvallom

The first toll plaza of the NH66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Karode will come up at Thiruvallam. However, the NHAI will start the construction of a temporary toll plaza at Vazhamuttom on the bypass within 10 days. The NHAI sources said the temporary toll plaza will start functioning within two months and the initial work for constructing a permanent toll plaza in the Thiruvallom-Vazhamuttom stretch is in progress. Earlier, the toll plaza was planned at Akkulam. But it was later shifted to Thiruvallam to avoid the inconvenience of commuters from the city to Kazhakoottam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp