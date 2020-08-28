Kudumbashree teams launch disinfection drives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Disinfection drives were launched by Kudumbashree Mission teams across the state in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as 317 Kudumbashree members have been given special training on disinfection activities as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid 19 cases. Haritha Karma Sena contributed 162 of its members who are now part of disinfection teams.

The main objective of the initiative is to disinfect homes, vehicles and premises of Covid-19 positive individuals. The teams have ben given special training by experts from Fire and Rescue Services and health department. According to authorities, more training sessions are under way in all districts.