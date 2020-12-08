Another case of medical negligence at MCH, authorities in denial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the maggot infestation incident, the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, finds itself making news for all the wrong reasons. This time, though, a patient cured of Covid has alleged that the negligence shown by the hospital staff during her stay in hospital resulted in her remaining drenched in urine for around three days. Further, the woman said she didn’t get proper care or treatment. However, the MCH authorities in a statement termed the complaint baseless.

Lakshmi of Vattapara, the complainant, had been admitted to the MCH on November 26 and she was discharged on Monday after testing negative. However, M S Sharmad, hospital superintendent, accused her of levelling baseless allegations. He added that the woman didn’t suffer from any known health problems and she used to sit up in bed and even pace down the corridor during her stay at the MCH.

According to M S Sharmad, during the admission period, no complaint was also made against the nursing staff or the doctors. The complainant is reportedly planning to take up the issue with the health minister for initiating disciplinary action against those responsible for the neglect.