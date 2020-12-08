Shabbir Amanullah elected president of Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Shabbir Amanullah, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has been elected president of the Canadian Academy of Geriatric Psychiatry (CAGP). This is a prestigious position as the CAGP is a national- level organisation that is highly regarded. It promotes excellence in the field of geriatric psychiatry while addressing training, continuing medical education and promoting top-quality research in the area.

Dr Shabbir Amanullah feels that post Covid-19, the state is expected to see more neglect of the elderly where he urges the state government to enact legislation to protect the rights of the elderly.Earlier this year, Dr Shabbir had won the CAGP’s top award for outstanding contributions in geriatric psychiatry. An alumnus of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Dr Shabbir was a gold medallist. Among the many awards he has won include the prestigious Cyril Potter Gold Medal of the division of psychiatry of Birmingham Medical Institute, UK. He had developed an interactive CogWall, which helps stave off memory loss and was one of the pioneers in the use of synthetic cannabinoids (compounds found in cannabis) in agitation among dementia patients.

Son of the late K P Amanullah, a chartered accountant, and Zuhara Beegum, Dr Shabbir belongs to Prasanth Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram. Currently living in London Ontario in Canada with his doctor wife and two children, Dr Shabbir feels that older people are increasingly seen as of ‘no value’ and a burden as health care is expensive. At a time when the pandemic has affected the elderly the most, this geriatric psychiatrist urges the current generation to equip their homes to be age friendly so that their parents can live safely and comfortably.

“Elder abuse by way of physical, emotional, financial and sexual violence has to be kept in mind by the police and a hotline should be made available to check it. Lawyers must be like doctors who work to create safe spaces or times when the elderly can access their help. Neighbourhood elder watch initiatives are helpful along with hotlines or even call-ins by concerned family or friends”, says 50-year-old Dr Shabbir.

He also gives a word of caution to the elderly. By staying safe, use of masks, walking in safe spaces, along with cognitive stimulation, will help in keeping them safer, healthier.