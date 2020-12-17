STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LDF wins three municipal corporations in Thiruvananthapuram district

Securing 27 seats, the LDF retained Nedumangad municipality, while the UDF won eight and NDA secured four.

Published: 17th December 2020 04:34 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The LDF won three municipalities in the district and a hung council is expected in Varkala municipality. The front retained Neyyattinkara municipality for the second consecutive term by winning 18 seats out of 44.

The UDF is close behind by winning one seat short of 17 seats, while NDA fared better this time by winning nine seats.

In the last elections, the NDA had secured five seats. Unlike the previous election in 2015, no political party has secured a clear majority. The victory of Kerala Congress (M) candidate Priya Suresh from Panangattukari ward has played a crucial role in bringing success to the LDF as the Left front won with a majority of just one seat.

ALSO READ | Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all

Securing 27 seats, the LDF retained Nedumangad municipality, while the UDF won eight and NDA secured four. Though the UDF and NDA expected to win more seats this time, it was in vain. The LDF had expected close to 28 seats here.C S Sreeja, who won from Paramuttom ward, and B K Sreekala, who won from Valiyamala ward, are the prospective chairperson candidates.

CPM Nedumangad area secretary R Jayadevan said the victory is a result of the government’s focus on Nedumangad.“The government had focussed on development works here. The previous council had done their best to implement the development projects,” said Jayadevan. 

Meanwhile, the UDF had four seats lesser than last time. “We lost in the seats in which we expected a sure victory. There is a consolidation of minority votes in favour of the LDF and our leaders have to evaluate how the organisational work should go forward. There is a lack of trust among minorities towards us. There should be strong decisions on issues that concern these sections. People have to work hard at the root level,” said Arun Kumar, block Congress committee president, Nedumangad.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which expected to make inroads here had to be satisfied with only four seats, similar to last time.In Attingal, the LDF won 18 seats in the 31-member council. Though the LDF managed to get a majority, the front, lost four seats it had in the previous council. The UDF won five seats as against the previous five. The NDA, which had four members in the last council, won seven seats this time.

