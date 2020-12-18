Scribe’s death: Crash scene to be recreated in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special police team probing the accident death of journalist S V Pradeep will conduct a simulation of the crash to ascertain whether the accident was staged. The accident will be recreated using a Swaraj Mazda lorry in the presence of two professors from the Sree Chitra Tirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode.

Pradeep was killed when a lorry carrying M-sand knocked him down near Karakkamandapam on Tuesday evening. The cops seized the vehicle and took the driver into custody after a day.Fort Assistant Commissioner Prathapan Nair said the forensic examination and crash simulation will give an exact idea of how the accident occurred.

The cops have also started retrieving the phone details of Joy, the driver, and Mohan, the lorry owner, apart from checking their antecedents. The assistant commissioner said the probe has not thrown up any hint of conspiracy.