CM promises projects that would change the face of Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government would implement a wide range of projects aimed at the development of the capital district. He was speaking with eminent people from various walks of life as part of the ‘Kerala Paryadanam’ in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the chief minister, the projects would change the face of Thiruvananthapuram. We can start city gas project to provide cooking gas through pipelines, he said.

The other projects that are in the final stages of completion are an elephant rehabilitation centre in Kottur, Technocity, cleaning of Parvathy Puthanar etc. The development of Aakkulam lake has been progressing, talks are on to set up a war museum, steps have been taken to construct a flyover in Sreekaryam, tunnel work in Varkala has been progressing and the second stage of Vizhinjam seaport is ready for inauguration, he said.

“The cleaning of Parvathy Puthanar was considered an impossible task. The waterway between Thiruvananthapuram and Chavakkad can be started with the completion of ongoing works,” he said.

According to him an 80-km ring road between Vizhinjam and Parippally has been envisaged. A lot of auxiliary projects would be started along with the ring road project, he said. Besides, the capital city will also get various projects as part of the Smart City project. Secretariat- Thampanoor- East Fort skywalk project is yet another project.

The chief minister said the government would take steps to address malnutrition among children and for the uplift of Adivasis. “The government has intervened to address sea erosion. There are comprehensive programmes despite the challenges posed by resource shortage,” he said. “The government is trying to provide the benefits of development to all, including weaker sections.”

According to him, the industrial growth in the state has been noted internationally. A lot of multinational companies have come to the state and more will follow, he said.

The government has improved ease of doing business and made favourable laws to create a business-friendly environment in the state. The state would address the shortcomings in improving the participation of women in work. He also said steps had been taken for implementing centralised waste management system.

“We have resolved all issues related to Ockhi. If there is anything left we would address that also,” said Pinarayi.Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, MLAs C Divakaran, K Ansalan, C K Hareendran, V K Prashant and I B Sathish, Planning Board vice-chairman V K Ramachandran, representatives of industry, media, film, voluntary organisations and artists attended the discussion.