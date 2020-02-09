Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Feasibility study on Kollam railway station makeover soon 

Aimed at developing Kollam railway station to international standards, the Ministry of Railways will conduct a feasibility study in the district.

Published: 09th February 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Aimed at developing Kollam railway station to international standards, the Ministry of Railways will conduct a feasibility study in the district. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Railway Board here on Saturday.

Kollam railway station is set for a grand makeover that will conform to global standards. The board has decided to upgrade the station in south Kerala. The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation has been tasked with the development activities. The study will focus on developing the station’s infrastructure using revenue generated by lending vacant railway land to private partners for commercial purposes.

The development will transform the station into the commercial heart of the city. Other facilities like malls, restaurants and theatre will be built with private partnerships. The land will be leased to a special purpose vehicle. Railways will own the land and by the end of the lease period, it will also own whatever built under the private partnership.

Other developments N K Premachandran, MP, earlier submitted a proposal to the Railway Board for making pit lines so as to start train services from Kollam. “If the proposal materialises, more services can begin and end in Kollam,” the MP said. An amount of `4.1 crore was also allotted to implement the quick-watering system in the station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp