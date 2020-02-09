Muttara Maruthimala eco-tourism project nearing completion

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Muttara Maruthimala eco-tourism project which is being implemented to boost tourism in the district is nearing completion. The project is being realised at Muttara in Veliyam panchayat. The project is being established at the 37 acres of revenue land leased from the Veliyam panchayat for 20 years. The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the local body are responsible to oversee the implementation of the project.

The tourism department has earmarked Rs 45 lakh for the project. The Irrigation Department is in charge of the construction of the eco-tourism project. The construction of cafeteria, pathways, railings, toilet facilities and three sets of rest-rooms have been completed.