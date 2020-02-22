Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cusat students develop system to retrieve weather device, help cut cost

However, a group of students of the School of Engineering, Cusat, have come up with a solution to avoid the huge cost incurred due to ditching the equipment. 

Published: 22nd February 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many know the technique used by the Met Department to measure temperature and relative humidity at a particular place. The process, done using an  equipment called the radiosonde, involves letting it go after the data is collected. 

However, a group of students of the School of Engineering, Cusat, have come up with a solution to avoid the huge cost incurred due to ditching the equipment. “The wastage can be eliminated by retrieving the radiosonde, which is a transmitter that sends data back to the ground every one to two seconds,” said Timothy Simon Thomas, director, Mission 100kft. Usually, the transmitter is used only once as the balloon used in the equipment bursts after the mission is over.

The solution? “The wastage can be eliminated by fixing the transmitter with a geo-fencing system which will help the ground control to track and guide the movement of the transmitter. Besides the geo-fencing system, the transmitter is also fitted with three parachutes to enable smooth landing of the radiosonde,” he added.  The payload developed by the Cusat students also has a flight computer and equipment to control its temperature in the cold environment of the high altitude. 

“Once the weather balloon is released, it starts sending data as it ascends to a height of around 50 km. While ascending, the balloon also drifts in the wind. However, with the help of the geo-fencing, the ground control will be able to track the position of the balloon and once it bursts after reaching a height of 1,00,000 ft, the parachutes attached tothe radiosonde can be deployed using a remote,” he said. With the help of the tracking device, the transmitter can be retrieved and used again, thus saving a lot of money, added Timothy. “The Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at Cusat has shown interest in the system that we have developed,” said Timothy. 

Radiosonde
A radiosonde is a battery-powered telemetry instrument carried into the atmosphere usually by a weather balloon that measures various atmospheric parameters and transmits them by radio to a ground receiver.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp