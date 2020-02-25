Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Performance of Kerala State Civil Service Academy dwindles

While enrolment has come down significantly, the academy’s track record has also suffered, from producing 57 civil servants in 2016 to mere 33 last year 

Published: 25th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-owned Kerala State Civil Service Academy in the capital, is no more a popular destination for UPSC aspirants with its success rate dwindling over the years. The Centre for Continuing Education, Kerala (CCEK), under the Department of Higher Education runs the academy. As per the details available, the Academy’s enrolment has come down significantly.

In 2016, the Academy produced 57 civil servants. Of these, 12 students had undergone training for only the prelims-cum- mains course. The remaining had joined the academy for mock interviews. In 2017, only 32 students cleared. Of these, only five students had attended the prelims and mains courses here. In 2018, the figure remained 32. Of these, only six students studied for prelims - mains. About 33 candidates from the state cleared UPSC last year. 

There are allegations that the institution is run based on the personal interests of a few individuals and that the institution’s faculty are unqualified. Sivaprasad (name changed), a former student of the institution, said: “Certain subjects are given more importance and the number of lessons allotted to each subject at the staff meeting is often scuttled and clubbed together to dissuade students from attending certain other classes. There were instances where certain important subjects got the last hours of the week or were taken only once in 3 or 4 months.” 

A source in the know 
alleged that successful candidates register themselves at the academy for the freebies it offers. “All those who successfully complete the written examination invariably register their names with the academy for benefits such as return airfare from Kerala and free accommodation at Kerala House, New Delhi. But many of them have not undergone coaching at the institution,” he said. To raise the profile of the institution, domain experts recommend having a serving IAS officer as the director of the academy and forming an effective academic committee to review the functioning of the academy once in a month.

Meanwhile, Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, told TNIE that the rise in private coaching centres in the state and in the capital might have affected the popularity of the institution. She said that allegations of mismanagement might be from people associated with private institutions. “Faculty members of the private coaching centres are former students of the academy,” she says. Many private coaching centres were flourishing in the city so many students opt for them, she said. “However, we welcome suggestions for the development of the institution,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UPSC
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp