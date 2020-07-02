Road widening work in progress at Kodinada in Balaramapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Wednesday saw four more persons testing positive for Covid-19, of whom two returned from Doha, one from Bengaluru and one from Kanyakumari. The Kanyakumari returnee is a 47-year-old fisherman from Poonthura who travels to the district regularly to purchase fish for the local market. He was admitted to the hospital due to acute fever on June 29. The others are from Chempazhanthy, Pirappancode and Edava. Currently, there are 99 active cases in the district, including 20 patients hailing from other districts.

Around 37 more people were admitted to isolation wards and 34 were discharged on the day. The district has a total of 887 people under observation, 221 people under isolation in various hospitals and 1,972 people in Covid care centres. As many as 1,077 people have availed the mental helpline.