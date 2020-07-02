Second reach of national highway to be commissioned in Jan 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work of the second reach of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway stretch in the district from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram has gained momentum. The four-lane widening of the 5.5-kilometre stretch has come to a standstill for more than two months due to Covid-19 spread and ensued lockdown accompanied by heavy rainfall last month.Though the deadline for the completion of the project was set in November 2020, the Public Works Department (National Highway division) is now forced to extend the deadline to January 2021.

As per the current status of the work, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) Ltd which has undertaken the work, has expressed hope in commissioning the second reach by January next year. The two-layer tarring from Kodinada in Balaramapuram to Vedivachankovil has been completed and the work of median is in progress.

Poramboke quagmire

The challenge before the contractor is the poramboke land being encroached upon by BSNL at Pallichal. The revenue department has failed to acquire the land and the BSNL has come forward with documents claiming that it is the land owned by BSNL itself and hence it wants compensation.

However, the revenue officials have begun steps to acquire land to concede the land for the road widening work. This piece of land has become a major hurdle for the PWD as well as the contractor. “We have conveyed the matter to the revenue department. It will acquire the land and concede it for road development soon,” said a senior engineer, PWD (NH).

According to M Bijesh, ULCCS project engineer, the development works are in progress and it is expected to be completed in January 2021. “The work is progressing at a fast pace. We will ensure that it can be commissioned in January next year. Though some of the migrant workers returned home, we are managing it with the available workforce. The only one hurdle is the poramboke land yet to be acquired by the revenue department at Pallichal. The levelling of the new stretch at Old Rajapatha from Pallichal canal to Pravachambalam for making one-way is also progressing,” he said.

The construction of Ayanimoodu bridge, near Pallichal, on the stretch is also progressing and is expected to complete in 15 days. The revenue department is also planning to acquire land on one side of the road from Kodinada to Balaramapuram junction through direct purchase of land. The ULCCS has already constructed the retaining walls and drains. It won the agreement for the widening of the stretch from Pravachambalam to Kodinada on an estimate of `112 crore in June last year. However, the work lagged due to delay in shifting of utilities and completion of land acquisition works. The land was handed over after completion of acquisition procedures at Old Rajapatha of Pravachambalam around five months ago.

The widening of the stretch from Karamana to Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border was a long-standing demand due to frequent traffic congestion at Balaramapuram, Neyyattinkara and Parassala. Though the National Highways Authority of India is developing a bypass (NH-66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Karode in Tamil Nadu) simultaneously, the commuters prefer the previous stretch due to full-fledged commercial activities on the two sides of the road. The first reach from Neeramankara to Pravachambalam was commissioned in March 2016 by the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government.

Back in action

