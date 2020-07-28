A novel solution to repair gadgets during lockdown

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the city under triple lockdown and many areas falling in containment zones, students and professionals confined to their homes are finding it increasingly difficult to get their faulty gadgets repaired. When TMC Mobile Technology, an electronics sales and service company, was inundated with calls, the company came up with the novel idea of having the gadgets rectified from the confines of its technicians’ homes. The good news is that the services are offered free of cost and customers are only charged for spare parts. Health workers and police can avail services completely free, including the spare parts cost.

The fast-track repair by TMC located at Vellayambalam is available for mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Jameel Yousuf, partner of the company, told TNIE that they have already serviced more than 600 gadgets in the last three weeks. A majority of the complaints relate to charging port malfunction, camera, tablet and speaker repair. Being unable to open his shop due to the lockdown, Jameel came with the idea to help technicians under him to continue to earn their living without the worry of losing jobs.

“Currently, I have four technicians who are engaged in fast-track repair service. Customers can call +91 8075148008 to register a complaint. Our technician will come and collect the gadget from his or her house and have it delivered back at the earliest after repair. We are charging only the cost towards the spare parts. We are also doing our bit to thank healthcare workers and police for their selfless work, hence we have decided to render our services to them completely free of cost,” said Jameel.

Other leading electronics shops including Logtech Infoway Pvt Ltd and QRS are completely shut with no service available. R Jayasankar, senior manager at Logtech Infoway, said even though the shop employs around 80 technicians at the Nandavanam showroom, they can’t take a chance with the pandemic.

“Recently, one of our technicians had visited a customer’s house at Balaramapuram to repair a gadget. When he was alighting the stairs, the building’s residents quizzed him on his purpose of visit. To his shock, he was told the customer was under quarantine. We can’t afford to take such risks and have decided to shut our operations until the triple lockdown is lifted,” said Jayasankar.