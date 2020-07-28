STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A novel solution to repair gadgets during lockdown

The fast-track repair by TMC located at Vellayambalam is available for mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

Published: 28th July 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the city under triple lockdown and many areas falling in containment zones, students and professionals confined to their homes are finding it increasingly difficult to get their faulty gadgets repaired. When TMC Mobile Technology, an electronics sales and service company, was inundated with calls, the company came up with the novel idea of having the gadgets rectified from the confines of its technicians’ homes. The good news is that the services are offered free of cost and customers are only charged for spare parts. Health workers and police can avail services completely free, including the spare parts cost.

The fast-track repair by TMC located at Vellayambalam is available for mobile phones, laptops and tablets. Jameel Yousuf, partner of the company, told TNIE that they have already serviced more than 600 gadgets in the last three weeks. A majority of the complaints relate to charging port malfunction, camera, tablet and speaker repair. Being unable to open his shop due to the lockdown, Jameel came with the idea to help technicians under him to continue to earn their living without the worry of losing jobs. 

“Currently, I have four technicians who are engaged in fast-track repair service. Customers can call +91 8075148008 to register a complaint. Our technician will come and collect the gadget from his or her house and have it delivered back at the earliest after repair. We are charging only the cost towards the spare parts. We are also doing our bit to thank healthcare workers and police for their selfless work, hence we have decided to render our services to them completely free of cost,” said Jameel.

Other leading electronics shops including Logtech Infoway Pvt Ltd and QRS are completely shut with no service available. R Jayasankar, senior manager at Logtech Infoway, said even though the shop employs around 80 technicians at the Nandavanam showroom, they can’t take a chance with the pandemic.
“Recently, one of our technicians had visited a customer’s house at Balaramapuram to repair a gadget. When he was alighting the stairs, the building’s residents quizzed him on his purpose of visit. To his shock, he was told the customer was under quarantine. We can’t afford to take such risks and have decided to shut our operations until the triple lockdown is lifted,” said Jayasankar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp