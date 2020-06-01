Six panchayats to get improved connectivity with Vamanapuram-Chittar road development

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the Vamanapuram-Chittar(V-C) Road will provide improved connectivity to several villages in the district. Barring disruption by the monsoon rains, the work is scheduled for completion in three months.

The 22.5 km stretch passes through dozens of villages coming under the six panchayats of Kallara, Vamanapuram, Pangode, Nanniyode, Peringammala and Pulimath. The project cost is I32 crore.

The V-C Road gives easy access to the recently developed Palode-Braemore Road. “Both the roads will help the development of the region in a big way. Several hundred people working in the city can have hassle-free travel. A large number of tribal areas will also stand to benefit,” says D K Murali, Vamanapuram MLA.

Besides livelihood development, the roads will be a big boost to the tourism sector. “They give better connectivity between Varkala beach and tourist hotspots like Ponmudi, Mankayam and Braemore. The roads are built using the bitumen macadam and bitumen concrete (BM & BC) technique which will last longer and provide smooth travel for motorists,” he said.

A major challenge for developing the Palode-Braemore Road was to get the forest department’s sanction. Around half of the 15 km-long road passes through forest area. The developed road built at a cost of I49.69 crore has 5.5 m width in the forest area while it is 7.5 m in other parts. Murali said the proposal for developing Ponmudi-Braemore bridleway is unlikely to become a reality.