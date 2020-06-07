CM to inaugurate Cotton Hill’s hi-tech building

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-famed Government Cotton Hill Girls’ Higher Secondary School in the capital will wear a new look with the addition of a hi-tech building. The three-storey building will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday through a video-conferencing facility. The construction of the building has been completed at a cost of `19 crore. The building has 61 classrooms of which 52 are hi-tech. In addition, there will be six computer labs, server rooms, conference hall, record room and staff rooms.

In a first, a government school in the state will have an art gallery and an archive room which will display old collections of pictures, certificates and other documents of the school. The building has three porticos and badminton and volleyball courts. The Public Works Department has constructed the building while the corporation has provided the furniture worth `60 lakh. The building has a front office which is also the first-of-its-kind in a school in the state.

According to R Pradeep, school management committee chairman, the entire functioning of the school will go digital soon with the implementation of an automated system. In the next phase, CCTV cameras and public address systems will be installed soon using the MP fund of A K Antony MP. School principal K L Preetha and headmaster J Rajasree said the inauguration will be telecast on social media.