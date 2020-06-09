STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram to be Kerala’s first ‘Pachathuruthu’ district

Karavaram grama panchayat comes first among local bodies in the district to have planted the maximum number of ‘Pachathuruth’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital is all set to be the first district in the state to have a fully implemented ‘Pachathuruthu’ (green spot) scheme, the ambitious project of Haritha Keralam Mission which aims at promoting green spaces in the state to effectively combat climate change. Since the launch of the initiative, around 153 such spots have been planted in the district. Now, authorities are planning to plant 73 more by the end of this month. The plan is to set up a total of 226 green spaces in the district as part of the initiative. 

Karavaram grama panchayat comes first among local bodies in the district to have planted the maximum number of ‘Pachathuruth’. The panchayat has planted around 19 islets in 18 wards.  The project is being implemented jointly with 78 local bodies. Pangode police station is the first to have set up a ‘Pachathuruth’ in a police station. The green space has been set up in the 30-cent land near the police station and the ‘Pachathuruth’ has been named ‘Rananganam’. 

Authorities have set up green spaces across 27.8 acres in the district.  According to authorities, ‘Pachathuruthu’ will help accomplish the state government’s Subhiksha Keralam scheme, which aims at promoting farming activities and making the state self-sufficient. Besides local bodies, agriculture department, biodiversity board, employment guarantee scheme, social forestry department etc are also helping implement the initiative.

