Influx of TN fishermen amid lockdown, trawling ban puts officials on toes

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With trawling ban coming into force by Tuesday midnight, the influx of fishermen from neighbouring coastal districts in Tamil Nadu to Vizhinjam harbour amid Covid-19 vigil is a cause of concern for local fishermen and the authorities. They come by sea and road to Vizhinjam which offers the calmest landing centre in the region for safe fishing during monsoon season.

“We have not seen any reduction in the number of fishermen from Tamil Nadu despite the restrictions in inter-state travel,” said Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation general secretary Jackson Pollayil. “There is concern among fishermen here as there is no effective mechanism to monitor fishermen from outside. Social distancing norms will go for a toss if the crowd could not be managed.”

Apart from a calm harbour supported by the breakwater, the absence of trawlers and spawning season make it attractive for fishermen to come in large numbers for a better catch. Fishermen from Thengapattanam, Kulachal and the border villages of Pulluvila visit Vizhinjam during this time every year. The district does not have trawlers and the 52-day trawling ban period is considered a season for a good catch in Vizhinjam. “The catch is likely to be better this time. The prolonged lockdown, followed by a trawling ban, ensured that the marine wealth was not overexploited,” said Jackson.

The Fisheries Department has started a control room and other enforcement activities in connection with the trawling ban. It includes three boats of marine enforcement and onshore presence of coastal police. But the officers acknowledge that it would be tough to prevent the fishermen from outside. “It is difficult to identify people coming from neighbouring district,” said an officer of Fisheries Department.