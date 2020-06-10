STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Influx of TN fishermen amid lockdown, trawling ban puts officials on toes

Apart from a calm harbour supported by the breakwater, the absence of trawlers and spawning season make it attractive for fishermen to come in large numbers for a better catch.

Published: 10th June 2020 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen returning home after a day’s catch at Vizhinjam harbour even as the trawling ban came into effect on Tuesday night | Vincent Pulickal

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With trawling ban coming into force by Tuesday midnight, the influx of fishermen from neighbouring coastal districts in Tamil Nadu to Vizhinjam harbour amid Covid-19 vigil is a cause of concern for local fishermen and the authorities. They come by sea and road to Vizhinjam which offers the calmest landing centre in the region for safe fishing during monsoon season.

“We have not seen any reduction in the number of fishermen from Tamil Nadu despite the restrictions in inter-state travel,” said Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation general secretary Jackson Pollayil. “There is concern among fishermen here as there is no effective mechanism to monitor fishermen from outside. Social distancing norms will go for a toss if the crowd could not be managed.”

Apart from a calm harbour supported by the breakwater, the absence of trawlers and spawning season make it attractive for fishermen to come in large numbers for a better catch. Fishermen from Thengapattanam, Kulachal and the border villages of Pulluvila visit Vizhinjam during this time every year. The district does not have trawlers and the 52-day trawling ban period is considered a season for a good catch in Vizhinjam. “The catch is likely to be better this time. The prolonged lockdown, followed by a trawling ban, ensured that the marine wealth was not overexploited,” said Jackson. 

The Fisheries Department has started a control room and other enforcement activities in connection with the trawling ban. It includes three boats of marine enforcement and onshore presence of coastal police. But the officers acknowledge that it would be tough to prevent the fishermen from outside. “It is difficult to identify people coming from neighbouring district,” said an officer of Fisheries Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp