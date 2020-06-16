KSEB’s Rs 5,714 bill for locked house shocks director Madhupal 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Many people have come out against the Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB) after being charged with hefty electricity bills during Covid-19. Criticism has risen as many houses which remained locked during the period were charged heavily. Actor-director K Madhupal received a power bill of `5,714 for the past three months though his house was locked. After he raised a complaint, KSEB reduced the bill to `300 on Monday.

Madhupal’s house at Mannanmoola, which comes under the Peroorkada section, was left vacant as it required some maintenance. The bill of `5,714 was charged for a period from February 12 to June 4. Madhupal complained to KSEB chairman N S Pillai regarding this on Sunday, with the latter explaining that the bill would be calculated based on the average of the previous three months if the board is unable to take the electronic meter reading.“That’s a norm followed by the KSEB. However, the bill had a clear mention that the ‘door was locked’,” said Madhupal.

He is happy that KSEB reduced the bill amount.

“Based on my complaint, officials visited the house on Monday and took the reading. They realised that there has been no electricity usage and revised my bill,” the actor said. Madhupal said several people have raised complaints against inflated electricity bills.“I’m not blaming the government. I believe, if we raise an issue, the government has the responsibility to look into it and they will take action. My experience proves it,” he said.