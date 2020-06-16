‘Lights Off  Kerala’ protest tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon people to turn off the lights for three minutes at 9pm on Wednesday in protest against the KSEB’s steep hike in power tariff. Chennithala said the LDF government and the KSEB have been looting the public with a steep hike in power charges.

“During this Covid-19 period, the KSEB has been issuing inflated power bills which are several times over and above the previous bill. Not everyone can afford the inflated power usage charges,” he said. The KPCC will on Tuesday stage a protest in front of the KSEB headquarters at Pattom here at 10am against the hike in power tariff.