How to keep social distancing at stalls? These Kerala rations shops will tell

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six ration shops in and around Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram is now setting a model for the whole country in the wake of COVID-19 scare. The video of a long pipe that curves on the end, used to supply rations in the ration shops in the capital of Kerala had gone viral on social media for taking social distancing to the next level.

The pipe’s curved end makes it convenient for the suppliers to ensure there is no waste of supply and minimises contact between the shop owner and recipient. MP Shashi Tharoor had tweeted the video which was subsequently lauded across the country.

The shop featured in the video belongs to one Sukumaran from Oolankuzhi in Anayara. However, he is not alone in this model step to social distancing. The project is the result of effort put in by two civil supplies officials- Taluk Supply Officer Shanavas, Rationing Inspector Biju and five other ration shops in the locality also have the same facility.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

“We had a technician work on the pipes which are 1 metre long and 7 cm wide. It also reduces helps us keep the dust away. We got many calls from across the state and even from abroad. Some people called from Tamil Nadu asking us how it was done. However, there is some difficulty with replicating the model at the moment essentially because of the lack of availability due to the complete lock down. We are planning on using it even after the COVID-19 fears settle down,” said Soja Rani, Sukumaran’s wife.

The shop licensees and helpers wear masks in the shop and a good part of the ration beneficiaries do come with a facemask. However, Soja adds that there are a few who doesn’t understand the need for it or the seriousness of the scenario.

Bindhu Subhash, another ration shop license said that the use of pipes has put them at ease. “We are more comfortable with being able to keep the distance and worry about the health. We also keep hand washes and sanitisers for the beneficiaries as well. When we do take money by hand, we clean our hand soon after,” she said. Apart from Sukumaran and Bindu, Thankam, Suresh, Sreekumari and Sreeja are also part of this joint effort.