KSEB to ensure uninterrupted services to consumers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the lockdown declared by the centre, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has made alternative arrangements to ensure smooth and uninterrupted services to its consumers. In a release issued here on Wednesday, KSEB authorities said that the centralised call centre will operate 24 hours to deal with the complaints and alleviate the doubts of the consumers.

KSEB has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply to isolation centres and houses. As per the directive from the state government, KSEB has decided to give one-month relaxation for consumers for bill payments. The authorities have also decided to wave off late payment fees. Currently, KSEB has suspended house to house metre reading till March 31. For n0w, KSEB has decided to take an average of the previous bills to generate new bills for the consumers. The new bills will be sent to the consumers via SMS or email. Bill counters will not be functioning at KSEB offices and the consumers can make the bill payments online.