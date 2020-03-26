STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transgender community do their bit during lockdown

Arjun says: “The trans community does not have sufficient resources. We spread awareness through our Whatsapp groups as many are unaware of the situation.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I received a call this morning from another member of our community saying that they needed people to clean the Women’s College hostel which was being turned into an isolation ward. So as soon as they approached me, I readily agreed,”  says Arjun Geetha, a transman, an employee with the Thanal shelter home.

While healthcare officials and other authorities across the state are trying to contain the spread of Covid-19, a few good samaritans from the transgender community have started contributing their share to the society through voluntary work.

Prijith P K of Queerythm says that although a majority of the community members intended to help in relief activities, only a few are able to, owing to the restrictions imposed. 

"Volunteers from the community are provided facemasks and gloves," he says. Besides volunteering, the trans community has also been engaged in creating awareness among people. 

“Volunteers from the community are provided facemasks and gloves,” he says. Besides volunteering, the trans community has also been engaged in creating awareness among people. “Few days before the lockdown, members from our community spread awareness among the public on preventive measures. We even distributed pamphlets comprising information and held live demonstrations on washing hands and using hand sanitisers,” says Sreejil A S, a member of the Thrissur-based Queerythm group.

Trans community doubtful of the food kits Though the transgender community has welcomed Kerala government’s decision to offer free rations during the lockdown, many are still doubtful on its access due to practical difficulties. “Since many don’t have homes or are forced to leave their houses, the majority of them stay in lodges. Even if food kits are provided, these people don’t have any facility in the lodges to cook. Moreover, many are yet to get identity cards,” says Prijith. 

However, Shyama S Prabha, state coordinator of the Transgender Cell functioning under the Social Justice Department said: “We have already given instructions to all districts. A list is being prepared to ensure that food kits reach everyone in the community. We have started distributing the food supplies in some districts,” she says.

