KSEB imposes curbs at cash counters to avoid crowding

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As KSEB gets set to reopen the cash counters from May 4 for receiving bill payments for power usage, the state-run power entity has put in place certain restrictions to comply with the Covid-19 safeguards. The curbs based on the last digit of the consumer number are intended to prevent crowding in front of the counters and ensure social distancing.

Consumers can remit the bill amount without fine at the cash counters till May 16. If a consumer misses the allotted date, an alternate date has been provided for bill payment. If a consumer has multiple connections, the last digit of the consumer number of any bill and the corresponding date can be chosen for payment.

For residents’ associations, colonies etc that have to pay more than one bill, special arrangements will be made on May 9 and 16 for one-time payment. The online bill payment system will continue and bills above Rs 1,500 will have to be paid online compulsorily. Transaction charge has been waived for a period of three months beginning April 20 for those who pay online. Consumers paying bill online for the very first time between May 4 and May 16 will get a discount of up to five per cent (up to Rs100) and it will be reflected in the next bill.