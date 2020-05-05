Five PWD officers suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public Works Department has suspended five officers, including a superintending engineer, for malpractices in the work conducted by the Roads Division in Thrissur. The action was taken based on the report by Finance Inspection Wing for the works in 2015-16 and 2016-17, said Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

The report found the officers involved in forging stamp papers, making forged project and making payment for it, malpractices with bitumen stock, not following tender procedures, not taking security deposit to favour contractors. Superintending engineer T K Baldev, assistant executive engineer Fiju K F, assistant engineer Joy Sebastian, assistant engineer Saira K S and overseer Hema P R were suspended.

Sudhakaran ordered action against 23 officers who had supported the malpractice and recover the pecuniary loss from them.