Waste-to-energy plant at Vizhinjam sparks protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s effort to set up a centralised waste-to-energy plant, which will be used to power the entire operations of the upcoming Vizhinjam International Seaport project in the state capital, has sparked widespread protest from local residents even amid the lockdown. Earlier, a similar attempt by the government to set up the waste plant at the ecologically sensitive Perimangala was dropped following disapproval by the local people.

According to officials, this would be the first port-based power project in the state. The plan is to set up an Integrated Solid Waste Management Project with a waste-to-energy plant at Vizhinjam. The Port Department has leased out 15 acres of its land at Vizhinjam under its possession to Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the agency roped in by the state government to implement the waste to energy project.

Bengaluru-based Zontra Infratech Pvt Ltd is the frontrunner for the project. KSIDC will be sub-leasing the land to the company setting up the plant with a minimum processing capacity of 300 tonnes per day for a period of 27 years.A senior official associated with the project said that following the decision of the State Level Monitoring Committee chaired by the chief secretary constituted by the state government to monitor the implementation of the waste-to-energy plants, they have invited yet another Request for Proposal (RFP) under the Swiss Challenge method to find other global players with better technologies.

The company taking up the project will have to set up the plant under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis at Vizhinjam under PPP mode.According to officials, only 3,500 tonnes of the total 10,000-tonne solid waste generated in the state per day are disposed of scientifically.

“This would be the first port-based power project in the state. The energy generated from the plant would be used to operate the port. The project is in the initial phases and protesting without knowing the relevance of the project is unnecessary,” said the official. As per the proposed technology, municipal waste would be pelletised and used to generate energy.

The integrated waste management project is for the Thiruvananthapuram cluster which covers Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Attingal, Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara and Varkala municipalities and Venganoor, Kalliyoor, Balaramapuram, Parassala and Poovar panchayats.

Kovalam MLA M Vincent alleged that the state government is implementing the project without the consent of the local people and claimed that the project is shady. “The government is trying to implement the project discretely without holding discussions with the local people or elected representatives under the cover of the lockdown. The financial bid was opened and the pre-tender meeting was held. The land for the project is being leased out for a minimal amount. It is an unsolicited proposal and the authorities are trying to implement it in a highly sensitive area without proper social or environmental impact studies,” said Vincent. He said that Vizhinjam is not a feasible location for setting up the plant.

“With the port coming up, Vizhinjam is one of the fast-developing areas in the district. Kovalam is an international tourism destination located very close to the port and by setting up the plant, the government will be destroying the rich tourism potential of the area and other future developments,” said Vincent.

Vizhinjam councillor N A Rasheed said that there is stiff resistance from the part of local people. “The government will face strong protests and it would be impossible to go ahead with the project without convincing the public. We are totally in the dark about the project and none of the authorities informed us about the plant being planned here,” said Rasheed.However, the official said that the project is being planned and implemented to support the local bodies.

“We haven’t officially signed the agreement. There will be several levels of discussions before going ahead with the project, which will be implemented complying with the municipal solid waste rules. All the procedures are transparent. The project will be implemented only after getting all the mandatory clearances including the nod from the local body councils,” said the official.

The Port Department has leased out 15 acres of its land to Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation to implement the project. The plant will have a minimum processing capacity of 300 tonnes per day.