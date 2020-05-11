STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Power bills during COVID-19 lockdown come as rude shock to consumers in Kerala

Ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24, Malayalis have been staying indoors.

Published: 11th May 2020 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

electricty

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers are at the receiving end after metre reading by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) resumed from Monday. They complain that the bill amount has shot up causing additional financial burden to them. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that metre reading has jumped to the next slab or further slabs as the computer bill has not been generated for the usual monthly or bi-monthly rates.

Ever since the countrywide lockdown was announced on March 24, Malayalis have been staying indoors.

This had resulted in an increase in power consumption much to the happiness of KSEB officials. But this has not gone down well with consumers ever since the metre reading resumed.

Majority of the domestic consumers received a rude jolt when they realised that their monthly/bi-monthly charges have increased manifold. The respective KSEB electrical section offices are facing a deluge of phone calls from consumers citing discrepancy in the bill generated. Chennithala alleged that the decision of KSEB to charge more than the usual slab rate has to be revoked.

“Already the COVID-19 lockdown has affected everyone leaving them with no money. The latest power bill has come as a shock to many and KSEB should ensure that only the previous rate should be charged from consumers,” said Chennithala. However, KSEB chairman and managing director N S Pillai told The New Indian Express that the computer-generated billing system is set in such a way that it is taken either monthly or bi-monthly. But this time, the computerised bill has been generated after 65 days to 67 days.

“So, there has been a jump in the slab rates when it should have been generated on the 30th day or on the 60th day. If earlier, 300 units were consumed, then it would have been calculated at the rate of Rs 5.80/unit, the next slab of 301 at Rs 6.60/unit, the 400 slab rate at Rs 6.90/unit and above 500 slab rate at Rs 7.10/unit. Not a single consumer will be penalised by KSEB. If there has been an increase or decrease in the bill amount, it will be adjusted accordingly in the subsequent bills,” said Pillai.

He urged the consumers to approach their respective electrical section offices and lodge a complaint in writing if they feel that there is any discrepancy in their bill. In certain areas, the average bill based on the last three bills was generated, especially for commercial establishments. Except medical stores and grocery stores, the remaining shops had been shut since March 20 in Kerala which adversely impacted the board. They were asked to pay 70 per cent of their last bill.

Deluge of phone calls

KSEB electrical section offices are getting a deluge of phone calls from consumers citing discrepancy in the bill generated

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp