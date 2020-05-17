1,525 arrested for violating lockdown norms in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Saturday arrested 1,525 persons in connection with lockdown violations in the state. A total of ,1381 cases were registered and 738 vehicles were seized. Thiruvananthapuram Rural limit has the most number of violators in the state. In the rural limits, a total of 224 persons were arrested and 222 cases were registered.

Also, 115 vehicles were seized. However, the violations were comparatively lesser in city limits. Out of the 52 cases, 53 have been arrested and 32 vehicles were seized. After Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Kollam city, Kollam Rural and Pathanamthitta registered more than 100 cases and arrests. Wayanad district which falls under containment zone has only 2 arrests, 45 cases and 24 vehicles were seized. Kasaragod and Kannur districts which also have spiked in positive cases witnessed less number of violations.