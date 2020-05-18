Kerala's bias against Indian Made Foreign Liquor draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Federation of Alcohol Beverage Producers (India) has given a representation to Satyajeet Rajan, additional chief secretary, taxes (excise) citing the discrimination being meted out to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) industry in Kerala.

Vinod Giri, director general of FABP (India) has said that while taxes and margins on IMFL total up to 240 per cent as against 88 per cent for imported liquor. The decision of the state government to impose additional sales tax of 35 per cent on IMFL and not on imported liquor has drawn flak.

Vinod Giri told TNIE that a product of the same quality sells at Rs 2,600 if made in India, compared to Rs 1,600 if imported. “We had brought the issue to the attention of the Kerala High Court that there is a wide gap between taxes on IMFL and imported products,” added Vinod Giri.