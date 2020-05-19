Fishing boat operators to boycott meet called by min

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the state government decided to go ahead with the annual trawling ban starting next month, the boat operators who would face the restriction decided to boycott a meeting called by Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma to discuss the ban on May 20. The boat operators expected the government to relax the ban to compensate for the livelihood lost due to lockdown.

Every year the minister conducts the meeting before announcing the trawling ban in the second week of June. This time the meeting was arranged online. “It is a mere formality to ensure our approval,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA). “The fishing sector is a major employer and its function is to ensure the food security of the common man.”

He said over 3 lakh people are involved in the sector, both directly and indirectly. Besides, the sector offers job opportunities for those returning to Gulf countries, said Joseph Xavier. The fishing sector managed to get `50 crore worth of landing daily during the same season last year. This resulted in the creation of one lakh working days. Also, the workers received `1,000 per day as wages, said Xavier.

The fishing community is sharply divided over the effectiveness of trawling ban, introduced to protect marine life during spawning season since 1988. The traditional fishermen who gets exemption from the ban wanted a 90-day ban to ensure sustainable fishing while the boat operators see it as a bane that affects their livelihood. Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation has sought effective patrolling by the Marine Enforcement Wing to prevent boat operators from Kerala and Tamil Nadu from entering the sea during the ban period.