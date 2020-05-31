STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Thiruvananthapuram district; 770 under surveillance

While 23 people were admitted to various hospitals in the district with COVID-19 symptoms, 27 were discharged.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A 42-year-old who returned from Pune and a 36-year-old who returned from Delhi tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Saturday. The former, a Vamanapuram native, had arrived on May 18 while the other returned on May 23. Also on the day, 770 people were placed under Covid surveillance here even as 419 people were declared cured of the viral disease.

While 23 people were admitted to various hospitals in the district with COVID-19 symptoms, 27 were discharged. With 23 new admissions, the number of people hospitalised for treatment in the district climbed up to 112. While 9,015 people are under home surveillance, 1336 people are under observation in 61 institutions in the district. As many as 211 samples were sent for lab analysis on Saturday. Of the results of samples received on Saturday, 193 were negative.  

Meanwhile, the funeral of the man from Telangana who died in the capital was held at at the Vallakadavu Juma Masjid. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan visited the family members of the deceased man earlier in the day. Containment Zones Vamanapuram, Pullampara, Nelland, Pulimath, Mudakkal and, Manikkal grama panchayats were designated as containment zones. Except for hospital visit and for other emergencies, people in the containment zones are not allowed to step out of  panchayat limits.  

Residents of containment zones should strictly wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms. Public examinations will be conducted in the district in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines. A total of 130 people entered the capital district through Injivila checkpost.

These included 76 men and 54 women. While 123 people were from Tamil Nadu, seven were from Karnataka. Among those who entered Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, 19 were from Red Zones. Of these, 18 were sent to home quarantine while one person was sent to a government-run observation centre.

COVID19 Coronavirus Thiruvananthapuram COVID
Coronavirus
