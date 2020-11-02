Now, app to scan QR code to detect fake lotteries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department has launched a mobile app, Bhagya Keralam, to help people detect fake lotteries. The app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store, can help customers scan the QR code on the ticket and get details like ticket number, price and whether it has already been encashed. Lottery results will also be available on the mobile app developed by the NIC.

The app will help agents to detect the authenticity of tickets brought to them for encashing. Finance Minister Thomas Issac launched the app and the office automation software of the department. The software automates the department’s daily activities and would serve as a platform linking the department with printing presses and treasuries. It will bring more security to printing and speed up the prize disbursal.The new Bhagyamithra lottery was launched on the day. It offers five first prizes of `1 crore each. The ticket prize is `100 and draws would be on the first Sunday of every month.