ED planted credit card during raid: Bineesh Kodiyeri's wife

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama prevailed at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Thursday after his wife refused to sign a document approving the evidence collection (panchnama) by the Enforcement Directorate which raided their house. Bineesh, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was earlier arrested by the ED on the charges of money laundering related to drug trafficking.
The ED team which started its raid around 9 a.m. on Wednesday had completed the raid in the night and waited at the house until 11 a.m. the next day just to get her signature. The team reportedly seized a credit card of Anoop Muhammad, the key accused in the high profile drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau, from the house. But Bineesh's wife said it was brought by the ED to fabricate evidence and hence she would not sign the panchnama.
Bineesh's wife, child and mother-in-law were at the house at the time of the raid which lasted for around 25 hours. Bineesh's wife and mother-in-law later alleged that the ED planted evidence at their house. "None of us saw the ED collecting the card until they asked to sign the document in the night. The team pressured me to sign the document. They said it would help Bineesh's release and even asked me whether I would sign if Bineesh asked me to do so over the phone. But I refused to budge," his wife told the large media posse outside the house.
His mother-in-law said the team members searched only one room - the bedroom on the first floor of the house. "The rest of the time they chatted and snacked. The only evidence recorded in the document was that credit card," she said.
The ED team was blocked by the state police when their vehicle was about to leave the premises. The police wanted a statement from the team members since Bineesh's father-in-law had filed a police complaint alleging illegal detention of the three inside the house. However, the ED was allowed to leave when they asked the police to collect details from their higher officers camping in the city.
On Thursday morning, some relatives of Bineesh, including his maternal aunt, had staged a sit-in in front of the house after they were denied entry into the house. Later, his wife and mother-in-law came out of the house and spoke to the relatives. A CRPF team provided security to the ED team.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High drama prevailed at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri on Thursday after his wife refused to sign a document approving the evidence collection (panchnama) by the Enforcement Directorate which raided their house. Bineesh, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was earlier arrested by the ED on the charges of money laundering related to drug trafficking.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
New task for Bengal BJP: Shah sets target of 200 seats for 2021 polls
Punjab must give assurance of safety of rail property, personnel before service resumes: Goyal
'Last election' appeal means Nitish is seeking 'mercy' for his non-performance: Chidambaram
Amid LAC standoff, Andaman and Nicobar Command conducts joint services exercise
Museums, art galleries, exhibitions under Culture Ministry to reopen from November 10
Ladakh standoff: Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks