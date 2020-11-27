STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Rajasthan natives caught for online honey trap

Sukhdev Singh and Nahar Singh were caught for honey trapping a youth in Thiruvananthapuram, while the minor was detained for creating fake profiles of cops.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three Rajasthan natives, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested by Thiruvananthapuram city cybercrime police on Thursday in connection with separate incidents of an online honey trap and creating fake Facebook profiles of senior police officers in the state, including IG P Vijayan for swindling money. 

Sukhdev Singh and Nahar Singh were caught for honey trapping a youth in Thiruvananthapuram, while the minor was detained for creating fake profiles of cops. The trio were arrested from Rajasthan by a team led by Cybercrime DySP T Shyam Lal who has camped there for the past two weeks. According to police, Nahar and Sukhdev had created a fake Facebook profile named Ankita Sharma by uploading fake pictures, and befriended the complainant, a Thiruvananthapuram-based youth. As the acquaintance grew through Facebook messenger, ‘Ankita’ requested his nude pictures to which he responded positively. Later, the accused revealed their identities, and started blackmailing him that the photos would be circulated on Whatsapp and other social media groups. 

Nahar and Sukhdev were traced to Kaman in Rajasthan using Geo-mapping method after getting details from Google and Whatsapp. It was revealed that the two had targeted many others, who uploaded pictures without any privacy protection, and trapped them in a similar manner. 

In a separate case, the same police team nabbed a 17-year-old boy for creating fake profiles of senior police officers of Kerala and those in other states for swindling money. He was arrested from a place under the Punhana police station limits. The boy had carried out the fraudulent activity using a mobile phone gifted by his parents for attending virtual classes. The police said more persons from Rajasthan and Haryana are involved in the similar crime and they will be nabbed soon. 

Earlier, the Kerala hi-tech crime enquiry cell had initiated a probe into attempts by fraudsters to swindle money by approaching people on social media. The fraudsters sent friend requests from fake Facebook accounts of senior IPS officers of the Kerala police seeking money in the guise of seeking donations for humanitarian work by the cops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honey trap Rajasthan cybercrime
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp