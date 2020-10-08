NGO to provide free entrance coaching to underprivileged kids

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Akshay (name changed) who had just completed his Class X with an impressive score of 86 per cent, aspires to become a doctor. However, he is worried that he won’t be able to succeed in the competitive examination as his parents, who are daily-wage workers, won’t be able to afford the entrance coaching fees. For such children who lack sufficient resources to write competitive exams efficiently, the Don Bosco Veedu Society, an NGO, has launched a new programme titled ‘Don Bosco Impact’ (Intervention and Mentoring for Personality Advancement and Career Training). Under this project, free entrance coaching is being offered for economically backward students who have scored 85 per cent and above marks in the Class X examinations.

“For the past 21 years, Don Bosco Veedu Society has been working towards community development, women empowerment, migrant welfare project, child care and protection. We realised that many underprivileged students are bogged down by financial constraints and are unable to pursue their dream jobs. So, we considered providing free entrance coaching to promising students with the help of a coaching centre that has voluntarily taken it upon themselves to provide coaching to the students free of cost,” said Fr Tony Varghese, society director.

The initiative has also been extended to the children of migrant workers in the city who have fared well in exams. The coaching programme is designed in a manner which ensures that students attend the coaching sessions along with their schooling. “This year, we are inviting applicants solely from Thiruvananthapuram. They must clear the entrance test and interview held by the Don Bosco Veedu Society,” said Fr Varghese. While both online and offline classes will be held, the latter will be conducted at the Don Bosco Veedu in Thampanoor.

Around 100 students will be given free entrance coaching. The selection process has already begun and 50 students have already written the test and attended the interview. The initiative has turned out to be a blessing for many parents. “I’m bedridden and my wife is a cancer patient. My son Joel has just completed Class X from St Mary’s Higher Secondary School and aspires to become a doctor. But, due to financial constraints, we were unable to afford coaching classes. We came to know about the free coaching sessions given by Don Bosco Veedu and approached them. His written test and interview are over and we are awaiting results,” said Joseph Mathai, a parent.