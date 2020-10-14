NH: Centre, state sing mutual praise

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union and state governments acknowledged each other for their efforts in highway development in the state. The mutual praise came on a day when the Kazhakoottam- Mukkola stretch of NH-66 was thrown open for traffic. In his message during the inauguration of the reach, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his ‘special initiative’ in land acquisition.“Your performance is very good when compared to the previous government,” Gakdari said. The Chief Minister too acknowledged Gadkari’s efforts in his press briefing. “Gadkari has given his best support for highway development. We convey our special thanks to him.”
