KPCC blames LDF govt for Thiruvananthapuram airport fiasco

Mullappally said in a statement here that right from day one the LDF government had worked to ensure that the airport is given to Prime Minister’s loyalist Adani. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said there is no surprise in the High Court decision dismissing the LDF government’s petition against the Adani Group managing the Trivandrum International Airport as it was a government ploy to hoodwink people. It is a blow to the state government as it was hand in glove with the BJP to ensure that the airport goes to Adani Group.

Mullappally said in a statement here that right from day one the LDF government had worked to ensure that the airport is given to Prime Minister’s loyalist Adani. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan initiated non-transparent measures so that Adani walked away with the deal.“It should be recalled that when the LDF government should have vehemently opposed the privatisation move, it became a part of the auction which was a double stand.

It was KSIDC that took part in the auction for getting the management right of Thiruvananthapuram airport. The irony is that Adani’s daughter-in-law’s business initiative Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a Mumbai-based corporate law firm related to Adani Group, acted as the legal advisor,” said Mullappally.Mullappally said that the LDF Government cheated the people of the state by hoodwinking them where they passed a unanimous resolution in the Assembly and even called an all-party meet.

