Law proposed to streamline auctioning will ensure fair price for fishers: Mercykutty Amma

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Wednesday sought to allay concerns of the fishermen community that the new law proposed to streamline the auctioning system in harbours would be detrimental to them.She criticised the divisive tactics orchestrated by vested interest to sabotage the government plan.

The Kerala Fish Auctioning, Marketing and Quality Control Bill will be introduced as an ordinance to put an end to the exploitative practices of middlemen and to ensure fair price to fishermen, the minister said.

The auction will be controlled by the harbour management societies comprising representatives of fish workers. Such societies have been formed in 19 of the 25 fishing harbours in the state. During lockdown, the functioning of the harbour management societies found acceptance among the fishing community. The bill was first introduced in the assembly in 2018.

According to the minister, 70 per cent of the price of the catch is cornered by agents as the fishermen or the boat owners have no control over the selling price. The proposed law mandates a maximum of five per cent as commission and anybody demanding more than that will face legal action.“Out of the five per cent commission, the agent is eligible for just one per cent and the rest goes to the Matsyafed cooperative society and the harbour management society,” the minister said.