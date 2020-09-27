Congress mandalam committees hold stirs against farm Bills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran Congress will fight till the Central government withdraws the farm bills. He was speaking after inaugurating the state-wide protest by the mandalam committees of the party here on Saturday. He alleged the bills were introduced to protect the interests of the corporates and monopolists. Mullapally said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Parliament a scarecrow while passing the farm bills. Ever since the Modi government came to power, it has been practising anti-farmer policies.