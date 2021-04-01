Stage set for a tight fight in Attingal to choose a debutante MLA

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The one thing that is constant about voters in Attingal is that they like poll experiments. Their past electoral dalliances underscore this fact. Having supported both LDF and UDF in equal number of terms since 1957, no political party can comfortably claim to understand the minds of voters in the constituency.

It is discomforting and at the same time offers hope to the major fronts in the fray, a reason why the campaigning is intense this time as no party wants to leave any stone unturned. With all the fronts fielding fresh faces, Attingal will be choosing a debutante MLA to the 15th legislative assembly.

During the campaign, the candidates have highlighted their respective manifestos along with the regional poll promises that ranges from providing basic development in Scheduled Caste colonies to restoration of defunct steel factory to its old glory. The vehicle rallies are seldom a staid affair as large number of people gather to see with the entourage of the candidates. The candidates are often received with fruits and flowers apart from the shawls matching the colours of the respective party flags.

The CPM has fielded O S Ambika, the lone woman candidate of the party in the district, replacing the two-time MLA B Sathyan. She seeks vote for carrying forward the development initiatives undertaken by the LDF government and those undertaken by Sathyan. “I am getting positive responses from people throughout the campaign. It is also a response from people wanting a continuation of the LDF government,” said Ambika during her campaign at Ottoor panchayat. Ambika has more than two decades of experience in the constituency as president of Mudakkal grama panchayat and Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat for two terms each.

The Congress has given the seat to its ally, RSP, this time also. It has fielded A Sreedharan, a retired district education officer who switched from CPI to RSP, as its candidate. The party hopes to gain through Sreedharan who is also the state general secretary of Sidhanar Mahasabha in the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. “The development in Attingal has taken a back seat in the last 10 years. My priority will be to address the problems faced by the ordinary people,” said Sreedharan during his campaign at Kallambalam.

NDA’s P Sudheer is seeking votes for the development of the constituency and for the protection of customs of the Hindus. At a vehicle rally at Karavaram, he raised the lack of development in the constituency. “The MLAs and MPs from Attingal have done nothing to improve the lives of common man. Despite getting sufficient funds, the SC colonies lack basic necessities for a decent living, “ said Sudheer who is also the general secretary of BJP. The NDA campaign also highlights the controversy over the women entry to Sabarimala and blamed the LDF government for destroying traditions.

After three consecutive victories in previous assembly elections, the constituency was considered a stronghold of LDF. However it is yet to come to terms with the shocking defeat of A Sampath, who was denied a third term in Lok Sabha election in 2019. At the same time, the victory of Adoor Prakash in the Parliament election has given the much-needed boost for UDF. NDA’s Sobha Surendran also gained over 10 per growth in vote share for the front at the cost of LDF. Similar voting pattern was seen in the recent local body election as well.

While the LDF wrested power from UDF in Manamboor and Ottoor panchayat, the UDF gained power in Vakkom, Cherunniyoor, Kilimanoor and Pulimath panchayats from LDF. The BJP was able to wrest the Karavaram panchayat from LDF, and it also rose to become the second biggest party in municipality and in the panchayats of Vakkom, Manamboor and Ottoor.