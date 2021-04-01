STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Stage set for a tight fight in Attingal to choose a debutante MLA

The one thing that is constant about voters in Attingal is that they like poll experiments. Their past electoral dalliances underscore this fact.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

NDA candidate P Sudheer chats with a fish vendor during campaign at Attingal market. (Photo | Express)

NDA candidate P Sudheer chats with a fish vendor during campaign at Attingal market. (Photo | Express)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The one thing that is constant about voters in Attingal is that they like poll experiments. Their past electoral dalliances underscore this fact. Having supported both LDF and UDF in equal number of terms since 1957, no political party can comfortably claim to understand the minds of voters in the constituency.

It is discomforting and at the same time offers hope to the major fronts in the fray, a reason why the campaigning is intense this time as no party wants to leave any stone unturned. With all the fronts fielding fresh faces, Attingal will be choosing a debutante MLA to the 15th legislative assembly.

During the campaign, the candidates have highlighted their respective manifestos along with the regional poll promises that ranges from providing basic development in Scheduled Caste colonies to restoration of defunct steel factory to its old glory.  The vehicle rallies are seldom a staid affair as large number of people gather to see with the entourage of the candidates. The candidates are often received with fruits and flowers apart from the shawls matching the colours of the respective party flags.

The CPM has fielded O S Ambika, the lone woman candidate of the party in the district, replacing the two-time MLA B Sathyan. She seeks vote for carrying forward the development initiatives undertaken by the LDF government and those undertaken by Sathyan. “I am getting positive responses from people throughout the campaign. It is also a response from people wanting a continuation of the LDF government,” said Ambika during her campaign at Ottoor panchayat. Ambika has more than two decades of experience in the constituency as president of Mudakkal grama panchayat and Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat for two terms each.

The Congress has given the seat to its ally, RSP, this time also. It has fielded A Sreedharan, a retired district education officer who switched from CPI to RSP, as its candidate. The party hopes to gain through Sreedharan who is also the state general secretary of Sidhanar Mahasabha in the constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes. “The development in Attingal has taken a back seat in the last 10 years. My priority will be to address the problems faced by the ordinary people,” said Sreedharan during his campaign at Kallambalam.

NDA’s P Sudheer is seeking votes for the development of the constituency and for the protection of customs of the Hindus. At a vehicle rally at Karavaram, he raised the lack of development in the constituency. “The MLAs and MPs from Attingal have done nothing to improve the lives of common man. Despite getting sufficient funds, the SC colonies lack basic necessities for a decent living, “ said Sudheer who is also the general secretary of BJP. The NDA campaign also highlights the controversy over the women entry to Sabarimala and blamed the LDF government for destroying traditions.

After three consecutive victories in previous assembly elections, the constituency was considered a stronghold of LDF. However it is yet to come to terms with the shocking defeat of A Sampath, who was denied a third term in Lok Sabha election in 2019. At the same time,  the victory of Adoor Prakash in the Parliament election has given the much-needed boost for UDF. NDA’s Sobha Surendran also gained over 10 per growth in vote share for the front at the cost of LDF. Similar voting pattern was seen in the recent local body election as well. 

While the LDF wrested power from UDF in Manamboor and Ottoor panchayat, the UDF gained power in Vakkom, Cherunniyoor, Kilimanoor and Pulimath panchayats from LDF. The BJP was able to wrest the Karavaram panchayat from LDF, and it also rose to become the second biggest party in municipality and in the panchayats of Vakkom, Manamboor and Ottoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attingal LDF Kerala elections Kerala assembly polls 2021 Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp