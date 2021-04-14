Vishu markets receive mixed response this year due to Covid

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Satheesh Kumar, a Malamukal native, along with his wife Sindhu drove to Chalai market in the early hours of Tuesday. They were planning to sell vegetables and fruits like pineapple, cashew nuts, wild jackfruits, mangoes and bunches of kanikonna (golden shower flower) that they procured from their own property. The duo set up a small makeshift stall in front of a closed shop on the busy Chalai market.

“Last year we came to know that many people were not able to set ‘Vishu kani’ in their houses due to lockdown restrictions. Local vegetables and fruits grow abundantly in our property. We thought of selling some of the items so that people can arrange a good ‘kani’ this year,” said Satheesh Kumar as he helped his wife in making Vishu kits, which are priced between Rs 80 and Rs 100.

The Vishu markets at various parts of the city came alive on the eve of Vishu on Tuesday. Many customers were reluctant to turn up due to the downpour on Monday. Rushing back to his two-wheeler after buying Vishu kani and vegetables was Pradeep Nair, a businessman. “It was sunny in the morning.So, I came to buy items for Vishu. Since it’s less crowded in the morning we can also maintain social distancing,” Pradeep said.

However, shopkeepers said Vishu markets have not revived post-lockdown.Fewer people visited Chalai market, they said. The rise in Covid cases and the recent rainfall might be the reasons for this. According to Santhosh Pillai, a wholesale shopkeeper at Chalai, there is a fall in customer footfall which will adversely affect Vishu sales. “Last year, there was no Vishu sale due to the lockdown. This year, we had kept our hopes up as the customers are aware of the Covid-19 precautions and will observe them. What is bothering us is the bad weather. Till Monday evening, prior to the rainfall, there was a good response from customers,” he said.

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation has also launched a special ‘Vishu chanda’ at several horticorp stalls across the state. The stalls assure items at affordable rates. Meanwhile, the open spaces away from the busy markets saw more customer participation.

“Last year, our Vishu was lacklustre as there was only a little ‘Kanikonna’ and a few kani items. So this year we are planning a grand ceremony. This is the first time we are seeing the Nelkathir (a bunch of paddy) inside the Vishu kit,” said Aleena who had come to the Palayam market with her younger sister Avantika.

Retired government official Raveendran Nair and his wife Rama Devi from Manacaud are planning to celebrate Vishu even though they live alone. “We live alone in our house as our children are settled abroad. So this Vishu kani is only for us. We hope this year will be better than the last,” said Rama Devi.