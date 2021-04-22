Co-working spaces to see a boom

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to the pandemic, the IT companies in the state have been entertaining work from home and work near home policy. However, it is a different story with the companies functioning in the ‘co-working spaces’. These facilities are essentially shared workspaces. They are affordable offices for those looking to escape the isolation of a home or work pressure from the office environment.

Though many firms adopted a work from home policy, the flexible timings and home-like environment at these spaces made it popular among the IT employees during the pandemic. Unlike the employees in major IT companies, the employees working in these spaces have the freedom to come in and sign out at any time as they please. Hence, many employees used to come to co-working spaces even during the peak pandemic period as these spaces also functioned adhering to the Covid-19 protocol.

An opportune moment

The pandemic could give a boost to the industry as more and more organisations are now looking at cost-efficiency, flexibility. Many employees are also looking for spaces near their houses. At present, the state has more than 20 co-working spaces. In Thiruvananthapuram alone, more than 19 co-working spaces are functioning. Of which, many of the spaces are occupied by small IT firms or start-ups.

Robin Alex Panicker, an IT entrepreneur who used to work in a co-working space called ‘B-Hub’ on the campus of Mar Ivanios College, said the main advantage of co-working spaces is the homely working environment and flexible timings. “I used to go to the working space even during peak Covid period. It offers a casual working environment and the shared working spaces comply with all the Covid-19 protocol. There are no seating restrictions here.

We can sit anywhere and maintain social distancing. We can come and go anytime if we are bored at working at home also. The working culture gives positive energy to the employees. Moreover, it is also a space for sharing ideas and having causal discussions that could boost the productivity of the employees,” Robin added.

No, even the big corporates started thinking of launching co-working spaces that have a ready-to-occupy plug-and-play model that will end up saving on costs and efforts. Most players from the industry are confident that the co-working space will see a resurgence soon, and that it has a good growth opportunity in the future.Anwar Haneefa, a founder of co-working space ‘Atomic’ in Kazhakootam said there is a huge demand from companies seeking co-working spaces during last year.

“Our spaces are selling like hotcakes. I own a building close to Technopark. Two floors are almost filled. I have signed agreements with various firms for two years down the line. This shows that there is a need for co-working spaces. Apart from that, the flexible timings and lack of dress code are also attractive features. Ours is the first co-working space that offers 24 hours service uninterrupted plug and play facility,” he added.

ADVANTAGES OF SHARED SPACES

Last year, the Asia Pacific Report highlighted that for 82 per cent of office employees surveyed in India, the primary reason they miss their workplaces is lack of personal interaction. Co-working spaces offer office-like amenities such as hot desks, private meeting rooms, kitchens, coffee shops and more. Often, they also offer a community. Occupants typically are freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups and small teams, who want to take advantage of flexible space.